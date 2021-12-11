WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 2,802 SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 815.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,679 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFI opened at $51.70 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

