WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires Shares of 2,333 JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2021

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,688,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 184,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 132,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after buying an additional 32,515 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

