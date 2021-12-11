Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. Further, it is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in consumer product packaging. Rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. It should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. However, it faces headwinds from higher feedstock costs. Its operations are also exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. The Olefins unit also faces challenges from new capacity additions.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 607,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

