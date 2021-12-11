Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 992,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

