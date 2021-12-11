Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 345,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

