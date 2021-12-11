WestEnd Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WestEnd Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $219.91 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.30 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

