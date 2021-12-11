WestEnd Advisors LLC Buys 145 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,279 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $46,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $415.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

