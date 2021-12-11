West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $58.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.18.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.86.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

