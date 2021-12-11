West Family Investments Inc. Sells 9,428 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 84,955 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Canon by 96.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Canon by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 580,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Canon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Canon stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

