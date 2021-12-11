West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.91 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

