West Family Investments Inc. Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

RY opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

