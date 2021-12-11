West Family Investments Inc. Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

