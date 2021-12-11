West Family Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 104.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $33,529,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV opened at $125.47 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

