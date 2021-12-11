West Family Investments Inc. Grows Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in SAP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in SAP by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SAP by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.46. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

