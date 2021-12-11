West Family Investments Inc. Buys 589 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 360,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. The company has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

