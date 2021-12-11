Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Now Covered by ING Group

Equities researchers at ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wereldhave in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDEF opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.32. Wereldhave has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Wereldhave NV engages in investment activities with interests in real properties, primarily in shopping centers. The firm deals with leasing investment property under operating leases. It operates through the following geographical segments; Belgium, France, and the Netherlands. The company was founded on May 30, 1930 and is headquartered in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

