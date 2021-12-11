Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 558,533 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,356 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 558,533 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.76 on Friday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 5.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

