Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1,506.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $94.01 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $96.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70.

