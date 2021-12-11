Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $8.43 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4107 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.49%. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

