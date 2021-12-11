Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 17,403 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.21% of PBF Energy worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after purchasing an additional 708,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,614,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,892,000 after buying an additional 1,249,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 434,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

