Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $190.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $155.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $154.22 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,418 shares of company stock valued at $40,838,376. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

