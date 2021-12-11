Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $332.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded argenx from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $356.18.

ARGX opened at $297.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.70. argenx has a 52 week low of $248.21 and a 52 week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of argenx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,820,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in argenx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 983,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in argenx by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in argenx by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

