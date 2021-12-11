Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ: CTBI) recently:

12/7/2021 – Community Trust Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

12/6/2021 – Community Trust Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

12/1/2021 – Community Trust Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

11/29/2021 – Community Trust Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

11/23/2021 – Community Trust Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

11/22/2021 – Community Trust Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

CTBI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.23. The stock had a trading volume of 22,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

