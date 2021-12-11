Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to announce $351.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $293.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 735,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,228. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.39 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

