Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:WEAV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 737,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,145. Weave Communications has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

