WAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $105.75 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $986.50 million and approximately $105.75 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00033380 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,819,837,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,865,011,070 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

