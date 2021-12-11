Waves Enterprise Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $11.10 million and $1.18 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.01 or 0.08254790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.84 or 1.00035104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

