Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,258 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Waste Management worth $207,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 15,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $164.72 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

