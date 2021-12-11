Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

WDPSF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Warehouses De Pauw from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warehouses De Pauw presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Warehouses De Pauw stock opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. Warehouses De Pauw has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

