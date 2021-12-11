Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 939,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $44,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $74,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.05. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

