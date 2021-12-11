Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Down 6.1%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 55,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,427,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.24.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.