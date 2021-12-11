Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

VRM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist decreased their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Vroom has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the second quarter valued at about $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,358,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 30.2% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares in the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.