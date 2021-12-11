Visor.Finance Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00002133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $35.67 million and $945,940.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00039545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00206832 BTC.

About Visor.Finance

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,535,412 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.