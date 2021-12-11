Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,900 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

