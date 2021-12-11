Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CHGG stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

