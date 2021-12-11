Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $1.31 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 182,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARES opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.04. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.92%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $2,464,459.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

