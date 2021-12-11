Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $47.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

