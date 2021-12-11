Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.