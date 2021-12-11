Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $43.60 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

