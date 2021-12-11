Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.67.
VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,853 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $43.60 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
