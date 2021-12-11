Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of VNCE stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $122.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.46. Vince has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $13.51.

In other news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 74.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 2,032.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

