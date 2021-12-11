VIMworld Trading Down 8.9% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $24.06 million and $55,192.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00056867 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.