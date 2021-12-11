Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 774 ($10.26). Approximately 54,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 188,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 764 ($10.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 747.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 707.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a current ratio of 254.51. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 1.72.

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Company Profile (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

