Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading 3.2% Higher

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) shares traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.20. 109,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 92,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

