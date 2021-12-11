Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce $152.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $167.06 million. Viad posted sales of $27.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $476.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VVI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVI. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viad by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Viad by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 586,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 152,361 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $45.71. 43,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,513. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. Viad has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $938.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

