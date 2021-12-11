Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $51,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

