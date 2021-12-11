Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.32.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $208.06 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.11 and a 200-day moving average of $193.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.