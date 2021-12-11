Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

