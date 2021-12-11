Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.62 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 399,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,133. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $280.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.