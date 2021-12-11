Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall Sells 3,294 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $17,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VLDR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.13. 2,262,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,842. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 462.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.