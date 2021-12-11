Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.38 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $116.08 and a 12-month high of $145.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

